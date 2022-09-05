Actor Nikhil Siddhartha's latest fantasy adventure thriller Karthikeya 2, under the direction of Chandoo Mondeti, is running successfully in theatres all over the world. The movie made a great impact in the northern parts of India, due to the mythological content around Lord Krishna.

The character of Karthikeya 2 moves to Dwaraka along with his mother to do away with formalities. He gets embroiled in the murder of an archaeologist and in an attempt to flee from police custody, he meets Mugdha. The duo then embark on a journey to crack down the mystery of the mission that the archaeologist leaves behind, before being killed.