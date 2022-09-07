Karthikeya 2 Day 25 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Looks Like There's No Stopping Karthikeya's Fantasy Film


Karthikeya 2 is the latest film of actor Nikhil, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie, which is a socio-fantasy adventure drama has emerged as a successful venture at the box office not only across the south Indian states but also in Hindi. The film, which was delayed due to several reasons has surpassed all odds and emerged as a Rs 100 Crore grosser, the first in Nikhil's career.

Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of Karthikeya 2 down here:

Karthikeya 2 Day 25 Box office Collections

Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore
Day 2: Rs 3.81 Crore
Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore
Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore
Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore
Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore
Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore
Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore
Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore
Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore
Day 11: Rs 1.07 Crore
Day 12: Rs 60 Lakh
Day 13: 31 Lakh
Day 14: 51 Lakh
Day 15: 1.21 Crore
Day 16: 1.55 Crore
Day 17: 52 Lakh
Day 18: 37 Lakh
Day 19: 96 Lakh
Day 20: 27 Lakh
Day 21: 14 Lakh
Day 22: 20 Lakh
Day 23: 28 Lakh
Day 24: 13 Lakh
Day 25: 10 Lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 32.30 Crore

The movie stars Anupama Parameswaran, Harsha Chemudu, Srinivasa Reddy, Tulasi, Praveen, Adithya Menon, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The movie will have a sequel as well.

TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal bankrolled the film under their People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The movie was shot across Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Greece, and Hyderabad. Karthik Ghattamaneni worked as Karthikeya 2's cinematographer and editor while Kaala Bhairava scored the entire soundtrack of the film.

