Karthikeya 2 Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil Starrer Sustains Good Numbers

Karthikeya 2, the Nikhil starrer, released in theatres on August 13, and has earned a positive response from the public. It is doing great numbers at the theatres. Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran have played the lead roles in the supernatural thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

The film revolves around researcher Karthikeya, who is skeptical and agnostic in nature. He finds himself in the ancient city Dwarka and works his way through a murder case and a treasure hunt while figuring out his equation with Mugdha, grand daughter of the man who was killed.