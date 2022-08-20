Karthikeya 2 Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil Siddharth's Fantasy Thriller Scores Big!


Actor Nikhil Siddharth and his friend, director Chandoo Mondeti have whipped up a hit film in the form of Karthikeya 2. The socio-fantasy film, which heavily relies on the fact that mythology is history and religiousness is nothing but science has completed a full-packed one week-run at the theatres. Karthikeya 2 is the extension to 2017's Karthikeya film albeit with a different story.

With positive word-of-mouth, the movie opened in many theatres across the north belt. With a break-even target at Rs 13.30 Crore, the movie registered a double blockbuster hit.

Take a look at the day-wise Karthikeya 2
box office collection here:

Nizam: Rs 7.05 Crore
Ceeded: Rs 2.81 Crore
Uttarandhra: Rs 2.55 Crore
East: Rs 1.47 Crore
West: Rs 1 Crore
Guntur: Rs 1.55 Crore
Krishna: Rs 1.35 Crore
Nellore: Rs 0.62 Lakh
Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 18.40 Crore Share
Karnataka & ROI: Rs 1.65 Crore
Overseas: Rs 3.60 Crore
Hindi: Rs 5 Crore
Total Days 7 Worldwide Collection: Rs 28.65 Crore

Karthikeya is an inquisitive doctor who always looks beyond what meets the eye, in search of cause and reason. He arrives in Dwaraka along with his mother for a religious purpose but ends up embroiled in the death mystery of an archaeologist who finds the first key to Lord Krishna's powerful anklet. He takes on from there with the help of Mugdha, the granddaughter of the archaeologist.

Published On August 20, 2022

