Nikhil had recently visited a houseful theatre in Mumbai, showing Karthikeya 2 in Hindi, and interacted with the fans. He had shared a video from his visit on his twitter page, and had said that it was an absolute pleasure to interact with the audience.

Karthikeya 2, the Nikhil-starrer, released in theatres on August 13, and has been running successfully past its first week. Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran have played the lead roles in the supernatural thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The story is centred on a researcher, Karthikeya, who is skeptical and agnostic in nature. He tries to explore the ancient city Dwarka pursuing a long-lost treasure, and gets caught up in a murder case. A connection develops between him and Mugdha, granddaughter of the man who was killed.

These are the details of Karthikeya 2' s box office numbers in Hindi.

Day 1: Rs. 7 Lakh

Day 2: Rs. 28 Lakh

Day 3: Rs. 1.10 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 1.28 Crore

Day 5: Rs. 1.38 Crore

Day 6: Rs. 1.64 Crore

Day 7: Rs. 2.46 Crore

Day 8: Rs. 3.04 Crore

Day 9: Rs. 3 Crore

Karthikeya 2's total Net collection, in the first nine days in Hindi amounts to Rs 14.25 Crore approx.

These are the details of Karthikeya 2' s box office numbers in AP and TG states.

Day 1: Rs. 3.50 Crore

Day 2: Rs. 3.81 Crore

Day 3: Rs. 4.23 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 2.17Crore

Day 5: Rs. 1.61 Crore

Day 6: Rs. 1.34 Crore

Day 7: Rs. 2.03 Crore

Day 8: Rs. 1.82 Crore

Day 9: Rs. 1.90 Crore

Karthikeya 2's total collection, in the first nine days in the Telugu-speaking states amounts to Rs 15.71 Crore approx, with a gross of about Rs 24.95 Crore.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Viva Harsha, Adithya Menon, Praveen, Satya, Tulasi, among others. Music was composed by Kaala Bhairava while cinematography and editing were done by Karthik Ghattamneni and Karthika Srinivas respectively. The film was jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal's banner, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and TG Vishwa Prasad's banner, People Media Factory.

The film justifies its genre by making use of supernatural aspects in its plot to add a sense of mysticism. Karthikeya 2 manages to keep you engaged throughout and its numbers at the box office indicate the same.