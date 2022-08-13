Karthikeya 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha's latest socio-fantasy adventure film Karthikeya 2 hit the screens on August 13 after a very long wait. The movie, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti received a positive response from moviegoers at the box office and fans of the actor and director duo.

The movie is the story of an inquisitive doctor who finds himself amid the mystery of Lord Krishna's anklet. With the help of his friends, he sets out on a quest to Mathura to find answers. The movie was reviewed as one of the best-made films of this genre, with decent performances and tropes. The film's background score was adequate and the visuals and colour theme of the narrative set the correct template for a mystery film.

The film stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead and comedian Srinivasa Reddy in an equally important role. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was roped in for the prominent role of Dhanvanthri, which he aptly portrayed. The movie also has actors like Viva Harsha, Adithya Menon, Praveen, Satya, and Tulasi among others.

Karthikeya 2 is cinematographed and edited by Karthik Ghattamneni. Music for the film was composed by Kaala Bhairava and the film is shot across Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Spain, Portugal, and Greece. Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad produced Karthikeya 2 under their Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory banners. Karthikeya 2 breaks all the bars and becomes highest grosser in NIkhil's carrer and now Karthikeya 2 is all set to release on Zee 5 from Oct 5th along with that the hd version of the movie leaked online for free download.