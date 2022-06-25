Actor Nikhil Siddhartha is back with his best friend director Chandoo Mondeti for the sequel of their 2014 film Karthikeya- Karthikeya 2. The movie is a supernatural mystery thriller. The movie's motion poster was released a few days ago and it generated great buzz among the moviegoers.

The latest trailer release was a grand event at the AMB Cinemas where the main cast and crew took part. The movie is about Dwaraka, the mysterious ancient city submerged in the Arabian sea. The quest for life, God and spirituality entwined with modern science, the movie deals with the hypothetical concept.

While Karthikeya talked about Subramanya Swamy, revealing the protaganist's name as Karthik Subramanyam, the sequel talks about Lord Sri Krishna.

The visual effects are very impressive, going by the trailer. For Karthikeya in 2014, the graphics department and visual effects were highly appreciated.

The trailer is quite intriguing and promising. For the thrill seekers who are fans of mystery films, Karthikeya 2's premise offers a great deal. Dialogues mouthed by Anupam Kher such as "The universe is a string of beads and every bead is in connection to oneself and has an impact on oneself", are interesting.

Who is Sri Krishna? Why is he running the show? asks the protagonist's character played by Nikhil, is enough reason to pique interest for viewers of all categories.

Check out the trailer of Karthikeya 2 down here

The movie is a production of Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad. Karthik Gattamneni cranked the camera for this thriller while Kaala Bhairava scored songs and background music for karthikeya 2. Dialogues for the film are penned by Srujanamani and Nikhil Koduru supervised the Visual effects.

Anupam Kher, Bollywood actor was roped in for a prominent role in the film. Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, Tulasi, Aditya Menon, Praveen, Satya form other important cast of this supernatural thriller.

The movie was extensively shot across Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Spain, Portugal, and Greece.

The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 22. Karthikeya 2 is dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.