Actor Nikhil Siddharth's latest socio-fantasy thriller Karthikeya 2 finally saw the light of the day. Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the director and actor combination have come together for the sequel of the successful 2017 film Karthikeya, this time with a tweaked concept of finding the truth about Lord Krishna.
Karthikeya 2 Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through About The Fantasy Film Before You Book Tickets!
Nikhil Siddharth, who is named Karthik in the film, is a doctor by profession. He has the habit of reasoning with any explanation that deals with curses or mysterious acts of God which are beyond comprehension to regular people. He sets out on a journey to find the secrets of hidden Dwaraka in this sequel that hit the screens all over the world on August 13. The film's release was delayed several times due to various reasons.
Few enthusiastic moviegoers who watched the film a bit earlier than others have taken to their social media handles and shared their opinions about Karthikeya 2. Check them out here:
Karthikeya 2 stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female protagonist opposite Nikhil Siddhartha in the character of Mugdha. The movie also stars Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha Chemudu as Suleman, Adithya Menon as Santanu, Praveen, Satya, and Tulasi in other prominent roles. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was roped in to play a crucial role, in the character of Dhanvanthri in the film.
Coming to the film's technical aspects, the movie has a high dependency on visual effects and graphics, given the story of the film. The cinematography is handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni. MM Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava composed the film's entire soundtrack. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory, the movie is distributed by Primeshow Films.
