Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction and that is the reason for the powerful actress of this generation to have made it to India's infamous chat show, Koffee With Karan. The show, which is aimed to bring together industry rivals or acquaintances to the couch together to generate entertaining elements, premiered two weeks ago on the digital OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

For the latest season, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is invited to take part along with the sensational Akshay Kumar. The promo released by the team has sent the fans of both the actors into a frenzy. While it is usual for Akshay Kumar to appear on the show, it is Samantha's debut.

The promo showed them both dancing together, and Akshay welcomed Samantha on the show by lifting her in his hands. They danced together and teased the host. They danced to Samantha's latest item number 'Oo Anatava Mawa Uhum Antava Mawa', which was certainly raising the temperatures on the show and the social media.

Samantha wore a body-hugging cut-out dress in hot Pink and Red, which was in line with the actress' mood. Post her divorce from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, the actress is back to living her life and making the right choices. The busy actress is also said to have revealed a few details about her personal life and divorce. The episode's promo is trending all over social media and the episode will premiere on July 21 at 7 pm. Watch the episode filled with several light-hearted moments, laughs, and fun.