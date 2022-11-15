Kollywood Stars Rajini, Kamal And Suriya Pay Tributes To Telugu Super Star Krishna

For the unversed Rajinikanth has shared screenspace in three movies namely 'Ram Robert Rahim', 'Anna Dammula Saval' and 'Iddaru Asadhyule'.

His tweet read " The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry ... working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family ...may his soul rest in peace @urstrulymahesh"

Super star Rajinikanth was one of the firsts to share his condolence message in his official twitter handle.

Condoling the sudden demise of the actor-politician-producer Krishna, many celebrities from Kollywood have expressed grief in social media.

Actor Kamal Haasan who is likely to be contemporary to Krishna's era also said that he shares the loss of actor Mahesh Babu's dad. He tweeted, " An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise. I wish to share the grief of brother @urstrulymahesh who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing a mother, brother and now his father. My deepest condolence dear Mahesh gaaru."

Actor Suriya Sivakumar also paid his tributes to the veteran actor, condoling his son Mahesh Babu in twitter. He tweeted, " Our prayers and respects to Krishna garu, sending lots of love and strength to @urstruly mahesh and family. It's been a tough year for you brother.. We are with you!"

Krishna was married to Indira Devi before marrying actress Vijaya Nirmala. While he was trying to cope up with the loss of his beloved wife Vijaya Nirmala, he lost his eldest son this January and his first wife Indira Devi died this September.

The loss of loved ones, combined with age factor is said to have taken toll on Krishna's health. Actor Krishna has also worn many hats apart from acting. He was a producer, director and a politician too. He was also awarded 'Padma Bhushan' for his contribution to Indian Cinema.

Our deepest condolences to Mahesh Babu and his family!