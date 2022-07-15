Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon is a Hindi and Telugu film directed jointly by Jing Liu and Ram Gopal Varma. The movie, which is touted as a romantic action drama, hit the screens on July 15. Simply put, Ladki is a love triangle between an aspiring woman, her boyfriend, and her love for martial arts. The film's dubbed versions are released in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.
RGV has a separate fanbase and irrespective of the performance of his films at the box office, the maverick filmmaker continues to make films as a director and producer. With this latest film, which screams of Bruce Lee's ideology and inspiration, he depicts a girl, who is highly motivated to achieve benchmarks in Martial arts as a woman who is torn between her feminine affection or rather love.
People who have watched the movie have shared their first-hand opinions on Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon. Check them out here:
The movie stars Pooja Bhalekar, Miya Muqi, Abhimanyu Singh, Tianlong Shi, Prateek Parmar, Malhottra Shivam among others in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Naresh T, Sridhar T, and Ram Gopal Varma under A bIg People and Tiger Production banner. Paul Praveen Kumar worked as the film's musician.
