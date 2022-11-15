Lesser Known Facts About Superstar Krishna & His Achievements In Telugu Film Industry!

Superstar Krishna's death sent the entire Ghattamaneni's household into deep state of despair. The family had to deal with not one, not two, but three deaths of their dear ones. Superstar Mahesh Babu, who took forward the legacy of his father, in Tollywood, lost his only brother, mother, and father in the year 2022. Fans of the Ghattamaneni family are mourning the loss of their Superstar and the great amount of grief that the family members had to undergo.

Superstar Krishna, the original James Bond, Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Cowboy of Telugu cinema, holds the credit for revolutionizing Tollywood and was always ready for experiments. Below are a few of the technological advancements he pioneered in Telugu cinema.

- First Cinemascope film-Alluri Seetharamaraju (1974)

- First Eastmancolor film- Eenadu (1982)

- First 70 MM film- Simhasanam (1986)

- First DTS film- Telugu Veera Levara (1995)

- First Cowboy film- Mosagallaki Mosagadu (1971)

- First Spy film- Gudachari 116 (1966)

With the success of Gudachari 116, Krishna then made and remade several James Bond films in Telugu.

-Krishna directed about 17 feature films.

- Krishna acted with a young Mahesh Babu in as many as five films, which he directed.

- Floated Padmalaya Production Company and a studio with his brothers Adiseshagiri Rao, and Hanumantha Rao; made several films under the banner

- Worked three shifts a day

- Had a record number releases-18 films in the year 1972.

- Highest-paid actor of his time; Ruled the roost in 1970s

- Known for his record number of films with Vijaya Nirmala (48 movies) and Jaya Prada (47 movies). He worked with Sridevi in about 29 movies.

- Krishna is probably the only hero in Tollywood to have at least one movie in the lead role for 37 consecutive years (1965-2002).

Advertisement

Awards & Achievements

- Padma Bhushan in 2009.

- Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award-South in 1997.

- A honorary doctorate from Andhra University in 2008.

- NTR National Award in 2003.

- Nandi Award For Best Actor- Alluri Seetharama Raju- 1974.

- Pandanti Kapuram won National Film Award For Best Feature Film Telugu in 1972.

- Won as MP candidate from Congress party in 1989.

- Krishna starred in genres spanning mythology, drama, western, fantasy, spy, action, and historical films.