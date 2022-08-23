The unit of Liger is about to conclude the whirlwind Liger promotional tour around the country. The Hindi version of the movie, which was vigorously promoted in northern parts of India as well, is releasing a day later than its original scheduled release. That means, the movie will release in Hindi on August 26 while it will hit the screens on August 25 in all other southern languages.

Liger is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and Vijay Deverakonda is all set to set the screens on fire with this high-octane sports-based action entertainer film, which is gearing up for a release on August 25 all over the world.

The bookings for Liger are open and shows are being sold out in seconds. There are several shows in multiplex theatres and about 90 percent of the screens are going to play Liger. The trends are all suggesting a very strong start for Liger both in India, especially in the Telugu States, and in the USA. If the film's reviews are positive, there would be no stopping the bookings and the movie will make magical numbers at the box office. However, despite strong promotional activity across northern regions, the bookings are rather low, reported a few entertainment websites.

Trade reports suggest that Liger should make about $1.8 Million to reach the break-even point. The bookings have touched about Rs 90 Crore globally.

In the film, Vijay Deverakonda is seen in the role of an aspiring Boxing champion, who moves to Mumbai with her mother, played by Ramya Krishnan from Karimnagar in Telangana. The film stars legendary Boxing Champion Mike Tyson in a pivotal role.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday made her Tollywood debut and is cast opposite Vijay as the female lead. The movie also features actors like Ronit Roy, Ali, and Makarand Deshpande among others.

Liger is co-produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner along with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects banner. Karan Johar is extensively promoting the film in the northern belt.

Songs of Liger are composed by Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, Lijo George-DJ Chetas, Sunil Kashyap, and Jani. The movie's soundtrack is composed by Sunil Kashyap. Vishnu Sarma cranked the camera for Liger and Junaid Siddiqui edited the film. AA Films is distributing the movie.