Vijay Deverakonda's most anticipated film, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger, finally hit the screens on August 25 all over the world. The movie had a pan-India release on a large scale in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie recorded Vijay's career-best openings.
Liger Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Gets All-Time Record Openings!
Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of Liger on Day 1 here.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 12- Rs 15 Crore Share
Worldwide: Rs 3- Rs 5 Crore
Total Day 1 Collection: Rs 15 Crore- Rs 20 Crore Share
Liger is the story of a young lad with a single mother from Karimnagar, who moves to Mumbai to pursue the dream of becoming a Mixed Martial Arts fighter. The roles have been played to the t by Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan. The performances of the cast are received with applause, although the director was called out for a disappointing storyline, narration, technicalities, and dialogues. The fans of the director and Vijay are rather upset about the film's output and response.
Along with Ananya Panday who made her Tollywood debut, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Vish Reddy are a few among others who played pivotal roles in Liger. Legendary Boxing Champion Mike Tyson appeared in a special cameo.
Liger is co-produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta along with Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. Both Dharma Productions and Puri Connects made the film on a budget of Rs 100 Crore. The movie's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap. Junaid Siddiqui edited Liger, which was cinematographed by Vishnu Sarma.
- Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Takes A Dig At Vijay Deverakonda For The Actor's Earlier Comments!
- Liger Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Liger OTT Release Date & Time: Vijay Deverakonda's Martial Arts Film To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar?
- Liger Movie Review: Ordinary Commercial Entertainer, Watch It Only For Vijay Deverakonda
- Liger Twitter Review: This Is What Twitterati Have To Say About Vijay Deverakonda's Sports Action Film!
- Ananya Panday Wants People To Like Her As An Actress
- Exclusive Weekly Box Office Analysis: Dobaaraa - Another Dud In Cinemas From Bollywood
- Liger First Review: Vijay Deverakonda- Puri Jagannadh's Action Sports Drama Opens To Great Reviews!
- Ananya Panday Says She Didn't Judge Vijay Deverakonda For Doing Arjun Reddy; 'As Actors, We Are Not...'
- INTERVIEW: Director Puri Jagannadh On Liger, Jana Gana Mana, The Boycott Culture And More
- Liger Advance Bookings: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Whips Up A Storm At The Box Office Before Release
- Vijay Deverakonda Reveals How He Would React If Liger Flops At The Box Office