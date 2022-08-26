Vijay Deverakonda's most anticipated film, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger, finally hit the screens on August 25 all over the world. The movie had a pan-India release on a large scale in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie recorded Vijay's career-best openings.

Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of Liger on Day 1 here.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 12- Rs 15 Crore Share

Worldwide: Rs 3- Rs 5 Crore

Total Day 1 Collection: Rs 15 Crore- Rs 20 Crore Share

Liger is the story of a young lad with a single mother from Karimnagar, who moves to Mumbai to pursue the dream of becoming a Mixed Martial Arts fighter. The roles have been played to the t by Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan. The performances of the cast are received with applause, although the director was called out for a disappointing storyline, narration, technicalities, and dialogues. The fans of the director and Vijay are rather upset about the film's output and response.

Along with Ananya Panday who made her Tollywood debut, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Vish Reddy are a few among others who played pivotal roles in Liger. Legendary Boxing Champion Mike Tyson appeared in a special cameo.

Liger is co-produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta along with Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh. Both Dharma Productions and Puri Connects made the film on a budget of Rs 100 Crore. The movie's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap. Junaid Siddiqui edited Liger, which was cinematographed by Vishnu Sarma.