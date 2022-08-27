Liger is one of the most awaited films, which is the first pan-India film of Vijay Deverakonda. The movie, which has been promoted extensively all over the country, released on August 25. It opened to negative reviews but Vijay's beefed-up body and conviction is what is receiving appreciation. However, the movie fell flat on the very first day.

LIGER 2 Days Box Office Collections Worldwide

Nizam: 5.00Cr

Ceeded: 1.52Cr

UA: 1.47Cr

East: 76L

West: 48L

Guntur: 87L

Krishna: 55L

Nellore: 46L

AP-TG Total:- 11.11CR(18.35CR~ Gross)

KA+ROI - 75L

Other Languages - 35L

North India - 2.50Cr~

OS - 2.80Cr

Total World Wide - 17.51CR(33.50CR~ Gross)

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday made her Tollywood debut with Liger and whoever watched the film felt that she needs to work on her acting skills, with several critics mentioning the same.

Liger stars Ramya Krishnan in the role of Liger's mother. Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Ali, Getup Srinu, and Chunky Panday are some of the actors who played prominent roles in the film. Legendary Boxing champion Mike Tyson was roped in for a cameo and fans opine that he was wasted in the role.

Liger is the story of an aspiring Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) national champion from Karimnagar who goes to Mumbai with his single mother Balamani. Despite warnings from his mother, he falls in love with a social media influencer Tanya, who is coincidentally the sister of Liger's enemy, Vish, another aspirant of MMA. However, with no much struggle, Liger manages to win the nationals and go to Las Vegas for the international match. Puri Jagannadh, who wrote and directed the movie, was called out for no novelty in the script and for not paying any attention to the film's narration. Vijay's stammering act was a brilliant idea in the script but on screen, it failed to go well with the audience, given the fact that Puri's strength is his dialogues and hero's characterization.

Liger is produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Puri Connects and Dharma Productions banners. The movie's soundtrack is composed by Sunil Kashyap. Vishal Sarma cranked the camera for Liger and Junaid Siddiqui edited it.