Vijay Deverakonda's most anticipated movie, Liger, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh hit the screens amid huge fanfare on August 25. The movie received severe backlash from the fans and critics alike, especially after the overconfidence the team threw around during the promotions of their film.

Unfortunately for Vijay, fans and others have been talking about how they got fooled by his overconfidence than what didn't work in the film. More than the film's drawbacks, fans have been discussing the movie makers' astounding attitude.