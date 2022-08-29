Liger Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Did Sunday Help The Numbers?

The actor is also all set to promote his film in Dubai, where the Asia Cup has started. Hopefully, the film will pick up numbers and do well!

Amid controversies and trolls, Liger continues to struggle at the box office. Vijay Deverakonda recently visited Multiplex owner Manoj Desai to clarify the misinterpretation of his comments on the boycott gang.

Liger Day 4 worldwide box office collection is as follows:

Day 4 worldwide collection: Rs 3.25 Crore Share

Day 4 AP/TS: Rs 1 Crore Share

Total 4 days worldwide collection: Rs 24.51 Crore Share

Liger is about a highly motivated fighter, who is passionate about MMA. When he gets too distracted by an exaggerated crush, he receives a major disappointment from the female lead Tanya, played by Ananya Panday. Things take too many turns until the underdog rises to the occasion and faces his nemeses.

He is certainly an interesting character to follow because of his stubborn, confident, and impulsive nature, but once you start looking for something else about the film that is interesting, you will have to keep looking.

The MMA angle works to an extent, as Vijay definitely looks the part, and acts the part. The action choreography is decent and manages to impress. However, liger faces little to no real challenge in his career, either on or off the rings. His relationship with his mother is initially amusing, but the mother ends up being too loud and hyper that one slowly pulls away from her character. Tanya is exceptionally annoying and while this is intentional for the most part, it still is a little too much to take and leaves us exhausted.

What could have been a crazy fun entertainer ends up being mostly crazy, and occasionally fun!