Liger, one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022 failed to meet the expectations of the fans and film buffs upon its release. In striking contrast to what the film's makers have claimed and expressed about Liger, the film fell flat on its face at the box office within the very first show. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie went on to become one of the biggest disasters ever, owing to the scale of its promotion and overconfidence exuded by Vijay Deverakonda.

Here are the day-wise Liger's box office collection details:

Nizam: Rs 5.68 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.86 Crore

UA: Rs 1.75 Crore

East: Rs 89 Lakh

West: Rs 58 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 1.02 Crore

Krishna: Rs 69 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 55 Lakh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total: Rs 13.02 Crore

KA+ ROI: Rs 1.52 Crore

Other Languages: Rs 83 Lakh

North India: Rs 7.40 Crore

OS: Rs 3.38 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 26.15 Crore

The movie, which has been called out for lack of story, concept, and characterizations is all about how a single mother and her son move from Karimnagar to Mumbai, to become an MMA champion. The movie showcased no conflict either in the love story, the final match, or the entire narrative. Ananya Panday, who was cast as the female lead was restrained to show some skin and dance around the actor. Meanwhile, Vijay, who has poured his hard work into Liger has wasted his efforts on a film that has no foundation like a basic story.

Legendary Boxing Champion Mike Tyson was brought on board by the makers for a cameo. However, people who watched the film and fans of Vijay and Mike Tyson have expressed displeasure about his cameo.

Sunil Kashyap scored Liger's soundtrack and Vishnu Sarma worked as the cinematographer. Junaid Siddiqui edited the film which was co-produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner in association with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur's Puri Connects banner.