Liger Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Liger released amid huge expectations on August 25 in all major south-Indian languages. The movie has been garnering positive response from the audience and fans. The tickets for the entire day have been sold out two days before the release itself. Vijay made his Bollywood debut with this film, which was promoted extensively by Karan Johar. Ananya Panday made her South debut in Telugu. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson along with Makarand Deshpande, Chunky Panday, and Ali in key roles.

Within a few hours of the film's grand theatrical release, several websites have started sharing the copied content of Liger on public domains. The internet is loaded with links to view and download the Liger movie and many netizens have been sharing the links. Sadly,Liger too fell prey to piracy.