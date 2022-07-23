Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming sports-based action drama Liger, under the direction of Puri Jagannadh is getting ready to hit the silver screen worldwide on August 25. Liger marks the Tollywood debut of actress Ananya Panday and Bollywood debut of actor Vijay Deverakonda. Supposedly, Liger is also the first pan-India film of Vijay.
Liger OTT Release Date and Time: Vijay Deverakonda's Action Film Will Stream On Disney+ Hotstar?
The movie, jointly produced by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions has Boxing legend Mike Tyson in a crucial role. The movie's trailer was released recently amid huge fanfare. The movie's estimated value is somewhere around Rs 55 Crore, which is more than the overall business of many bankable heroes of Tollywood, who fall under the second-line league.
According to the insider buzz of Tollywood, Liger's post-theatrical digital streaming rights are secured by Star Network, which means the movie could likely be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Since Liger is slated for a mega worldwide release on August 25, the movie is only supposed to premiere after a minimum of four weeks after its theatrical release.
Depending on the Liger's performance at the box office, the OTT premiere could be delayed more than the estimated time. However, with almost a month for Liger's release, it is yet to be revealed officially about the film's pre-release business.
Ramya Krishnan plays an important role in the film which has Boxing legend Mike Tyson in a special cameo role. Vishnu Sarma cinematographed Liger, which has been edited by Junaid Siddiqui. The film which is shot as a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu, has its soundtrack composed by Sunil Kashyap.
