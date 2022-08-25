The movie was promoted massively throughout the country, especially in the northern region, to introduce and create hype around the actor and his film, which has been co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Hiroo Yash Johar under Dharma Productions banner.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's latest sports-based action entertainer Liger hit the screens all over the world on August 25 to mixed reviews. The movie, however, has received appreciation for the solid screen presence and performance of Vijay Deverakonda.

According to the latest buzz, Liger will be released on the OTT platform only after a minimum of six to eight weeks from the day of its theatrical release. Reportedly, the digital streaming rights of Liger were secured by Disney+ Hotstar in February for an amount of Rs 65 Crore.

The satellite rights of Liger were reportedly sold off to Star Maa channel, according to a few entertainment websites. However, the official confirmation of the same is awaited.

Liger is the story of an aspiring Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) youngster who leaves for Mumbai with his mother, played by Ramya Krishnan, from Karimnagar. The events that follow form the crux of the film. The movie is written, directed, and co-produced by Puri Jagannadh under his Puri Connects banner in association with Charmme Kaur.

The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer marks the debut of Ananya Panday in Tollywood. Along with Ramya Krishnan, Boxing legend Mike Tyson has been roped in for a special cameo in the film. Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu, Vishu Reddy, and Ali are some of the actors who played key roles in the film.

Liger is edited by Junaid Siddiqui and cinematographed by Vishnu Sarma. Sunil Kashyap composed the film's soundtrack and he, along with Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, Jaani, Lijo George and DJ Chetas worked on the film's songs.