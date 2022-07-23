Actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film with director Puri Jagannadh, Liger, is currently the most awaited film in India. Vijay Deverakonda is debuting in Hindi with Liger, which also marks the actor's first pan-India film. The film's trailer was released recently and has been clocking a great number of views on YouTube.

The trailer of Liger received a divided response from the fans of both the actor and director. There are several references from Puri Jagannadh's previous films- Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi, Pokiri, and Loafer. However, Vijay Deverakonda has exhibited brilliance in terms of performance, which was evident in the trailer.

The movie is up in the market for its pre-release business and producers of the film- Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, are keen on making use of the popularity of Vijay and the craze around Liger to the maximum. They are reportedly quoting a number of Rs 30 Crore- for the theatrical rights in Nizam area alone.

Around this buzz, several facts have come to light and distributors are now wondering if Vijay Deverakonda's film can work magic to achieve a rare feat- break-even in the Nizam territory.

The valuation of the film Liger stands at an approximate Rs 55 Crore. Vijay Deverakonda's previous films have come down in terms of box office numbers at the Nizam area. Here we have a run down of the closing collection of 5 previous films of Vijay Deverakonda in Nizam:

Geetha Govindam: Rs 20.5 Crore

Nota: Rs 3.5 Crore

Taxiwala: Rs 8 Crore

Dear Comrade: Rs 6.7 Crore

World Famous Lover: Rs 3.6 Crore

Given the scenario, to achieve a break-even of Rs 30 Crore for Liger seems quite a task next to impossible.

Liger is being co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Hindi. The movie stars Ramya Krishnan as Liger's mother and Ananya Panday as the female lead opposite Vijay in her Tollywood debut. The movie also stars Mike Tyson in a cameo. Liger is ready to roar at the theatres worldwide on August 25, 2022.