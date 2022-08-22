Ahead of the film's release this week, Liger's pre-release business details have become a hot topic among movie buffs and industry insiders. Vijay Deverakonda rose to stardom with Arjun Reddy and he became a national star with critical acclaim. No other film of the actor saw such unprecedented success like Arjun Reddy but the actor and the entire team of Liger are super confident about this film's success.

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to roar at the box office with his latest action film Liger, written, directed, and co-produced by Puri Jagannadh. The movie, which stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as the female lead marking her debut in Tollywood is going to release across theatres all over the world on August 25.

Liger's pre-release business is remarkable in the careers of both Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda. Take a look at the details down below:

Nizam: Rs 25 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 9 Crore

Andhra: Rs 28 Crore

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs 62 Crore

Karnataka: Rs 5.20 Crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 2.5 Crore

Kerala: Rs 1.20 Crore

Overseas: Rs 7.50 Crore

North India: Rs 10 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 88.40 Crore.

The movie requires about Rs 90 Crore from theatrical release to achieve the break-even point.

With the kind of promotions the film's unit is taking out, Liger has already reached every nook and corner of the country. The team of Puri Connects has been organising pre-release events in several cities to create buzz before the film's release. With these measures in place, it is safe to say that Vijay Deverakonda is going to be soon known as a global star.

Karan Johar is co-producing the film and presenting it in Hindi across the northern region under his banner Dharma Productions. The film's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap, Vikram Montrose, Jaani, Lijo George-DJ Chetas and Tanishk Bagchi. Liger will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Liger is cinematographed by Vishnu Sarma and edited by Junaid Siddiqui. Puri Connects produced the film and it stars Ramya Krishnan in the role of Liger's mother. Boxing legend Mike Tyson appeared in a special cameo in the film which also has Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and Ali among others in pivotal roles.