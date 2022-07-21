Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited trailer for the upcoming Pan India film Liger is now out and it is more massive than anything you expected. The highly engaging trailer has refreshing tones of visuals and sounds which will keep you hooked till the end, especially with our mass hero with an attitude Vijay Deverakonda playing an MMA fighter as he is the only talk of the town.
Liger Star Vijay Deverakonda Delivers #TrailerOfTheYear, Trends On Social Media!
Advertisement
Packed with punches and kicks Vijay Deverakonda's film will hit the big screens on the 25th of August and like he promised it has created Havoc all around with its power-packed and enthusing visuals and performances.
The highly anticipated trailer has the audience raving about it ever since it dropped and fans have hailed it #TrailerOfTheYear. Talking about this trailer many of them wrote -
Advertisement
- Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh's Passionate Project Packs A Punch!
- Ananya Panday Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was Her Childhood Crush; 'I Was Obsessed With Him'
- Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Sara Ali Khan Saying That She Wants To Date Him; 'I Love How...'
- Vijay Deverakonda's Energy In Liger's New Massy Dance Number Is Unbeatable!
- Liger: Female Fans Take Vijay Deverakonda's Surname On Instagram As They Shower Love For His Poster
- Vijay Devarakonda's Liger Release Date Is Out & The New Glimpse Of Him Is Just Fire! Check It Out!
- Vijay Devarakonda's Liger Wraps Up Final Schedule Of The Film's Shooting In Mumbai!
- Ananya Panday Shares Her 'Happy Place' From The Sets Of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
- Vijay Deverakonda And Director Puri Jagannadh Present ‘JGM’ A Massive Action Drama
- Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Puri Jagannadh & Charmme Kaur Attend Producer Apoorva Mehta’s Birthday
- Ananya Panday On Starting Her Film Career At An Early Age: Back Then, I Had Felt Disconnected From My Friends
- Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding On Cards? Here's What The Liger Actor Has To Say!