Trailer of Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film Liger starring actor Vijay Deverakonda has finally been released. The fans of the director and actor are waiting with bated breath for the film's trailer. Going by the confidence the team is exuding about their film, it is exciting to see what's in store.

The trailer looks very intense and carries an energetic euphoria. Vijay Deverakonda, who stole hearts with his portrayal of Arjun Reddy's character has now sealed his place with a power-packed action avatar. The actor's physique and looks are scintillating in the sports-based action film, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Check out the trailer here:

Vijay Deverakonda was stunned with his performance as a man with determination and grit. His character called Liger, is accessorized with stammering as a trait, adding much drama to the story. Ramya Krishnan's portrayal as Liger's mother is terrific in the trailer, hinting that her character has more edge in the movie's narration. The trailer ends with veteran boxer Mike Tyson mouthing the dialogue, "If you are a fighter, then who am I?"

Ananya Panday looks like a fresh daisy and brings a refreshing new flavour to the film as its female lead. Now that the trailer is quite promising, fans and regular moviegoers cannot wait for the film to hit the screens.

The film's first-look poster and a series of stills that were periodically released to keep the fans hooked to the film have stirred up a storm on social media. The latest poster of Vijay Deverakonda supposedly standing naked with just a bunch of roses against his torso was a sensation. Bollywood actors have shared, and wished the actor good luck for his Bollywood debut.

Liger also stars veteran boxer Mike Tyson in a guest appearance. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is cast opposite Vijay as the female lead, marking her Telugu debut. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur produced the movie under their banner Puri Connects. Karan Johar is presenting the film in Hindi under his Dharma Productions. The movie is slated for a grand worldwide release on August 25.

Vijay Deverakonda is also working with Puri Jagannadh for one of his upcoming films titled Jana Gana Mana under the banner Puri Connects. He is shooting for a film with director Shiva Nirvana starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu among his other projects.

The songs of Liger are composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Vikram Montrose. The movie's background score is rendered by Mani Sharma. Vishnu Sarma cranked the camera for the film, which is edited by Junaid Siddiqui. Prashant Pandey has written the Hindi dialogues and the film also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.