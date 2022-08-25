Vijay Deverakonda's most prestigious project, his first pan-India venture, written and directed by Puri Jagannath, Liger, has hit the screens all over the world amid huge fanfare. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz ahead of its release. The entire unit took part in promotional activities for Liger throughout India. While Vijay made his Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday debuted in Tollywood with the film. The movie was extensively promoted in the northern belt.

Liger is the story of a simple tea seller from Karimnagar, who aspires to become a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) champion. He, along with his mother, played by Ramya Krishnan leave for Mumbai to make it big. The film has actors like Chunky Panday, Makarand Deshpande, and Ali among others. Legendary Boxing Icon Mike Tyson appears in a special cameo in the film.

The performances of the cast are being appreciated along with Puri's trademark dialogues, narration, and screenplay.

Check out what the enthusiastic filmgoers, who already watched Liger have shared on their social media handles here:

Venky Reviews

@venkyreviews

#Liger A movie that had potential to be decent is wasted by senseless writing and cringe worthy scenes!

VD tried his best and body transformation is great but his stammering is annoying. Heroine track is awful. Other than a few moments, Nothing else to mention.

Rating: 2.25/5

Puris biggest strength is the hero characterization and dialogues but in this movie he went completely over the top and it goes into the cringe zone. Tysons character is ridiculous.

This is not a movie for VD to enter the Pan India market. Bad Choice #Liger

Salubrian

@Salubrian1

·

5s

#Liger is a joke.

Theinfiniteview

@theinfiniteview

·

7m

#ligerreview - 1.25/5 - A PAN INDIAN DISASTER

POSITIVES •

2 SONGS

NEGATIVES •

Unbearable writing

Every scene is a overacting synonym

Horrible script & making

Mike Tyson

#Liger #LigerHuntBegins #LigerSaalaCrossbreed #LigerMovie #VijayDeverakonda

Steve Stifler

@steve_reddy_

excellent first half..VD is just extra ordinary 🙏 #Liger

Advay Yellamelli

@YellamelliAdvay

#Liger #LigerHuntBegins mind blown

movie lo asalu emi ledu

kani asalu scenes aithe pichi

mad, just mad

movie aithe 2/10, story baledu, emotions levu, BGM worst in 2022 (Mani Sir ni thiskovalsindi), acting ki scope ledu

kani entertainment value aithe 9/10, puri mad writing asalu😂

ujwal

@ujwalMb

Sorry to say but #Liger falls down big time, tests your patience. Vd shines in some scenes kaani Nathi matlade scenes too much unnayi 😵‍💫 Song placements 🙏🙏 Vd hardwork clear ga kanipisthundi, anthaki minchi cringe scenes kanpisthay

Few good scenes then and there anthey..

Tamil Censor

@TamilCensor

#Liger - Failed Pan Indian entry for #VijayDeverakonda

Peter

@urstrulyPeter

Gone case..Not the pan india introduction vijay should get. Other than his screen presence nothing worked,pathetic writing and ananya pandya is a big dud as heroine..too many cringe scenes, so so music overall a bad film. 2/5 #Liger

Liger's songs are composed by Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, Lijo George-DJ Chetas, Sunil Kashyap, and Jani. The movie's soundtrack is composed by Sunil Kashyap. Vishnu Sarma cranked the camera and Junaid Siddiqui edited the film. AA Films is distributing the movie. The Hindi version was released on August 26.

The movie is produced by Puri Jagannath, Charmme Kaur, and Karan Johar on a budget of Rs 100 Crore under the Puri Connects and Dharma Productions banners. The movie was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.