Love Today's Telugu Version To Hit Big Screens Next Week

The situational comedy and the way the characters behave and react to the situations make it more realistic and relatable to the audience. This made the movie a grand success.

The movie talks about the events that unfold after the lovers Pradeep and Ivana exchange their phones at the insistence of Ivana's father Sathyaraj. The film also narrates how people are in multiple relationships and are misusing social media platforms.

Love Today is one of the sensations of Tamil cinema. The movie which was released without much hype, hit instantly especially among youngsters. The movie is a rom-com directed and acted by Pradeep Ranganathan of Comali fame. It is his debut movie.

Love Today was produced under AGS entertainment by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh.

Eventually, after the massive success of the movie in Tamil, the makers were approached by Tollywood producer Dil Raju and who bagged the Telugu rights. Though the director had the remake rights to the film, he decided to dub it, to maintain the essence of the movie intact.

A couple of days ago, Dil Raju along with Vijay Devarakonda released the trailer of the movie. The trailer hit more views instantly. "The trailer has intrigued the audiences with its comedy punches. Also, the relatability with modern relationships attracted movie lovers", said media reports.

It was also reported that the team conducted a grand audio launch event at Hyderabad.

Following this, Dil Raju and team announced that the Telugu dubbed version will hit the big screen on 25th November. The title of the movie remains the same- 'Love Today'.

Fans of the movie are already rejoicing at this announcement.

The movie also has Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena, Finally Bharath, Adithya Kathir, and Aajeedh Khalique playing pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music and it has already been a chartbuster in Tamil.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the movie's OTT rights have been grabbed by Netflix. The OTT release date is yet to be finalized say sources.