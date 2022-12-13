Loved Prabhas' Simple Yellow Shirt That He Wore For Balakrishna's Unstoppable 2? It Costs Rs 11k

Tollywood superstar Prabhas surprised his fans when he stepped out to shoot for an episode of Unstoppable 2, which is hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. Taking some time off his busy schedule, the Baahubali star made a rare appearance on the hit talk show.

Fans have not been able to control their excitement ever since pictures of the Pan-India star from the sets surfaced on the internet. His ardent followers have been gushing over simple yet elegant look. In case you are also mighty impressed with his look and want to recreate it, we have some information for you.

COST OF PRABHAS' SHIRT WILL LEAVE YOU JAW-DROPPED

Prabhas, who made a rare television appearance, looked cool in a casual attire. He sported a classic multi-coloured shirt from the collection of Ralph Lauren. Can you guess the price of his shirt? Well, it will cost you a bomb.

The shirt that Prabhas wore for the special episode is priced at 115 pounds, which amounts to Rs 11,618. It will cost you over Rs 11k if you wish to buy the shirt. One can buy a good pair of shoes shoes from leading brands with the same money. Considering Prabhas' lavish lifestyle, we are not surprised that he chose to sport an expensive shirt.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PRABHAS?

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. The period drama couldn't perform as per expectations at the box office. All eyes are now on Prabhas' next release Adipurush, which has been directed by Om Raut.

Adipurush co-starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh was originally scheduled to release in January 2023, however, it has been delayed till June next year. The makers have postponed the film to rework on the visual effects as they faced backlash after the teaser was released.

Prabhas also has Project K and Salaar in his kitty. The Tollywood heartthrob will share screen space with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in Project K, which is being directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

What do you have to say about Prabhas' look? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.