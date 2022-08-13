The movie has been reviewed as a film that checked all the wrong boxes that have been reintroduced from the past and as a film with no substance, according to a couple of entertainment websites.

Actor Nithiin's latest high-octane action thriller Macherla Niyojakavargam, written and directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy, hit the screens all over the world on August 12. The movie opened to a disastrous response on its theatrical release day.

Macherla Niyojakavargam made a business of about Rs 2 Crore to Rs 3 Crore on the day of its release from theatres located in two Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Macherla Niyojakavargam stars Catherine Tresa, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Jayaprakash, Indraja, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Brahmaji among others in pivotal roles.

The film has been cinematographed by Prasad Murella and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Mahathi Swara Sagar, who composed the soundtrack for Nithiin's earlier films Bheeshma and Maestro, rendered Macherla Niyojakavargam's music.

The movie is produced jointly by Sreshth Movies and Aditya Music and Entertainment banners. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are the producers of the film. Dialogues for the film are penned by Mamidala Thirupathi.