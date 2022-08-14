Actor Nithiin's latest mass action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam, written and directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy, has opened to negative response, much to the chagrin of the fans. The film's trailer and pre-release promotional materials have elevated the film's story and the actor's performance, driving the fans to believe that the movie would give another hit to their actor. However, on the very first day of its theatrical release on August 12, it fell flat on its face. The film's mediocre treatment and routine story played the spoilsport.
Macherla Niyojakavargam Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nithiin's Action Film Disappoints Fans!
Take a look at the day-wise box office figures of Macherlsa Niyojakavargam down here:
Day 1: Rs 4.62 Crore
Day 2: Rs 3 Crore
Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection: Rs 7.62 Crore.
While Nithiin romanced the Tollywood most wanted actress Krithi Shetty in the role of Swathi, the movie has actors like Catherine Tresa, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Jayaprakash, Indraja, Brahmaji among others in pivotal roles. Actor Subhalekha Sudhakar was seen in one such role in Macherla Niyojakavargam.
Macherla Niyojakavargam also stars actress Anjali in a special song. Nithiin's superhit song from Jayam, 'Ranu Ranu Antune Chinnado' has been remixed for this film, to add an element of interest.
Speaking of the technical department, Prasad Murella cranked the camera for Macherla Niyojakavargam, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited it. The movie's dialogues have been written by Mamidala Thirupathi. Sreshthh Movies and Aditya Music and Entertainment banners have produced the film.
