Tollywood actor Nithiin's latest action thriller Macherla Niyojakavargam, written and directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy, was released to negative word of mouth all over the world, recently. The movie marks the collaboration of Nithiin and Krithi Shetty.

Macherla Niyojakavargam has Nithiin don the role of an IAS officer N Siddharth Reddy. He gets posted as the district collector of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. Following a series of events, he locks horns with the local rowdy, who is also a politician.