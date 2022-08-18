Actor Nithiin's latest mass film Macherla Niyojakavargam was expected to work magic at the box office. The movie, which was touted as an out-and-out commercial action flick is the debut of MS Rajasekhar Reddy, who worked predominantly as an editor, as writer-director.

The movie has Nithiin portray the role of Siddhartha Reddy, an IAS officer. He gets posted as the district collector of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. There, as an accountable public servant and a responsible citizen, he locks horns with Rajappa, a Politican, who is evil. Nithiin was paired with actress Krithi Shetty for the first time in the film. Actress Anjali appeared in a special dance number, a remix of Nithiin's 'Ranu Ranu Antune'.

Take a look at the 6 days box office collection of Macherla Niyojakavargam down below:

Nizam: Rs 3.01 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.43 Crore

UA: Rs 1.22 Crore

East: Rs 83 Lakh

West: Rs 38 Lakh

Guntur Rs 88 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 64 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 44 Lakh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total: Rs 8.83 Crore (Rs 14.10 Crore Gross)

Karnataka and ROI: Rs 43 Lakh

OS: Rs 39 Lakh

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 9.65 Crore (Rs 16.25 Crore Gross)

The movie stars Catherine Tresa, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Macherla Niyojakavargam is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy uSreshth Movies in association with Aditya Music and Entertainment banners.

Coming to the movie's technical crew, cinematography is composed by Prasad Murella and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. After Bheeshma and Maestro, Nithiin has roped in Mahathi Swara Sagar as the film's musician.