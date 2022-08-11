Actor Nithiin, who tasted success with his last box-office venture Bheeshma and OTT release Maestro, a remake of Andhadhun, is now ready to take the silver screen by storm with his latest action thriller Macherla Niyojakavargam. The movie is written and directed by MS Rajasekhar Reddy and is about to open in theatres on August 12.
Macherla Niyojakavargam Pre-Release Business Details: Nithiin's Action Thriller Does Decent Biz!
Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the pre-release business details of Macherla Niyojakavargam have surfaced. Take a look at the details down here:
Nizam: Rs 6 Crore
Ceeded: Rs 3 Crore
Andhra: Rs 10 Crore
AP-TG Total: Rs 19 Crore
Ka+ROI: Rs 1 Crore
OS - Rs 1.20 Crore
Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 21.20 Crore (Break-Even - Rs 22 Crore)
In Macherla Niyojakavargam, Nithiin plays the role of an IAS officer N Siddharth Reddy. Krithi Shetty is cast in the role of Swathi, which was earlier offered to Rashmika. Catherine Tresa will be seen as MLA Jhansi and Samuthirakani will be seen as MLA Rajappa. Rajendra Prasad and Murali Sharma donned the characters of Surendra and Narendra respectively. Actress Anjali appeared in a special song.
The movie is a production venture of Nithiin's own banner Sreshth Movies, produced by his father and sister Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy, in association with Aditya Movies and Entertainment banners. The movie's cinematography is handled by Prasad Murella and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as its editor. The film's music is composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar, who earlier composed music for Nithiin's two films- Maestro and Bheeshma. The movie features four songs which include the actor's superhit song 'Ranu Ranu Antune Chinnado' in a remixed version.
