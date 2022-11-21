Mahesh Babu Immersed The Ashes Of His Father Krishna In River Krishna Near Guntur District! Advertisement

Mahesh Babu on Monday (November 21) immersed the ashes of his father Superstar Krishna in River Krishna, near Undavalli in the Guntur district. The actor finished the formalities quickly and left for Hyderabad immediately. Photo Credit:

Superstar Krishna, who was a legendary Tollywood personality breathed his last on November 15 following a massive cardiac arrest. The entire Ghattamaneni family has come together for a grand farewell to Krishna. On November 21, the ashes of Krishna were symbolically immersed according to the Hindu tradition. Mahesh Babu arrived in Vijayawada on the morning of Monday and was accompanied by family members Sudheer Babu and Sanjay Swarup- his brothers-in-law, directors Trivikram Srinivas and Meher Ramesh, and Ramesh Babu's son, for the event. Photo Credit:

He reached the banks of river Krishna near Undavalli, where the state government had already made the required arrangements to immerse the ashes. After the procedure, the actor and his family members returned to Gannavaram Airport to fly back.

A video of his arrival in Vijayawada has become viral on the internet and take a look at it here:

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Trivikram Srinivas's directorial tentatively called SSMB 28. The filming is underway but due to the personal tragedies Mahesh Babu's family is facing, the shooting came to an abrupt halt. Pooja Hegde is the film's female lead and S Thaman is on board as the film's music director.

Meanwhile, Trivikram is said to have been cooperative and is in no way in a hurry to resume filming. Mahesh Babu will return to the sets after he copes with the situation.