Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR & Naga Chaitanya: Picture Of Tollywood's Generational Legacy Goes Viral

We are all aware that actors in the South film industry have a large fan base. The family legacies in Tollywood, especially those of Akkineni, Ghattamaneni, Nandamuri, and Mega, have an undisputed reign over millions of fans there. At present, the Telugu industry is ruled by the third generation of their heirs, who are among the biggest stars.

For fans, seeing these stars on screen together in one frame is like a treat. One such image has been captured today. The picture was taken at actor Krishna's residence when the entire industry arrived to pay their respects to the superstar. The photo shows Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya, and Jr NTR together, sitting close to each other.

But what makes this picture so rare is that it resembles an old picture taken by Jr NTR, Naga Chaitanya's grandfathers, and Mahesh Babu's father. The collage picture that has now gone viral on social media is a perfect replication of an old image from the golden era of Tollywood. One shows superstars NT Rama Rao, Krishna, and Nageswara standing next to each other in one frame. While the most recent one features their grandchildren Jr. NTR and Naga Chaitanya, as well as Krishna's son Mahesh Babu. Check out the post here

Advertisement

The trio got snapped in one frame at actor Krishna's last rites when they visited Mahesh Babu to offer their condolences. The photo is making everyone on the internet emotional, while many are calling this the beginning of an era of new superstars in Tollywood.

Late actor Krishna's demise has sent shockwaves through the entire Telugu film industry. He was laid to rest in Hyderabad on November 16 with full state honours. The veteran actor has left behind a long and rich legacy and is survived by his five children, Mahesh Babu, Naresh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in director Trivikram Srinivas' untitled film, in which he will be seen opposite actress Pooja Hegde. Thai would be the actors' second collaboration. The film is set to hit theatres on April 28th of next year.

On the other hand, Jr NTR has NTR30 with Koratala Siva. While Naga Chaitanya is collaborating with director Venkat Prabhu, tentatively named NC22. Krithi Shetty will play the female lead in the film.