Superstar Krishna's wife and actor Mahesh Babu's mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi breathed her last at around 4 am on September 28 in Hyderabad. The Ghattamaneni family is aghast with the demise of Indira Devi and condolences are pouring in from fans, politicians, and members of the film fraternity.

The 70-year-old woman was suffering from prolonged age-related issues. Indira Devi was admitted to AIG Hospitals where she was getting life support. She was put on a ventilator before she finally succumbed. This has come as a great loss to the Ghattamaneni family.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle to condole the passing away of Indira Devi.

Notably, Superstar Krishna and Indira got married in the year 1962. She was a relative of Krishna and that is how they ended up marrying before he entered films. The duo has five children together and Mahesh Babu is the 4th of the five children born to them. Their eldest son Ramesh Babu also passed away recently on January 8, 2022. The family is still recovering from the loss of Ramesh Babu and soon this happened.

Mahesh Babu is said to be very close to his mother Indira Devi and he was always seen taking care of her and being by her side at public events or family functions.

Superstar Krishna, who refrained from coming out in public after the death of his second wife Vijaya Nirmala on June 27, 2019, with whom he lived most of his life, is said to have become depressed and sad due to the latest occurrence.

The mortal remains of Indira Devi will be displayed at the Padmalaya Studios in Hyderabad for the well-wishers and fans to pay their respects from 9 am to 12 noon. A statement from the Ghattamaneni family read, "Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam."

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh was one among the first ones to react to the news and paid tributes via Twitter, along with many fans and other film personalities.

Indira Devi is survived by children Mahesh Babu, Manjula, Padmavathi, and Priyadarshini.