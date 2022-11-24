Mahesh Babu Pens Emotional Note For His Late ‘Nanna' Krishna, writes ‘Your light will shine in me forever'

Actor Mahesh Babu's father, superstar Krishna, passed away on November 15, leaving behind a rich legacy. The actor was 79. He acted in over 350 films and was one of the most celebrated stars in the Telugu film industry. Krishna was cremated with full state honours. Meanwhile, the year has been disastrous for Mahesh Babu and his family personally.

He lost his elder brother, Ramesh Babu, early this year; his mother, Indira Devi, died in September; and now, he has lost his father, Krishna, all in the span of a few months.

And now, days after superstar Krishna's demise, Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared an emotional note for his late father. Along with the note, he also posted an old black-and-white picture of Krishna.

He wrote, "Your life was celebrated... your passing is being celebrated even more. Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly. Daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration, my courage, and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I'm fearless. Your light will shine in me forever. I will carry your legacy forward. I will make you even more proud. Love you Nanna.. My Superstar." (Sic)

