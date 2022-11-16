Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Remembers Late Grandfather Krishna With A Note, Calls Him 'My Hero'

Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, popularly known by his stage name Superstar Krishna, was laid to rest on Wednesday (November 16) in Hyderabad with full state honours at the Mahaprasthanam crematorium. The veteran actor and Mahesh Babu's father died at the age of 70 after suffering a heart attack. Several celebrities from the industry, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mohan Babu, and others, paid their respects to the late star in their own way.

The legendary actor's granddaughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, remembered her grandfather in an Instagram post. Sharing a throwback picture of herself with her favourite grandfather, Sitara wrote, "Weekday lunch will never be the same again..... You taught me so many valuable things... always made me smile. Now all that's left is my memory of you. You're my hero... I hope I can make you proud someday. I'll miss you so much Thatha garu..."

Expressing their condolences on Sitara's post, one user said, "Telugu industry misses the legend, I'm big fan of Krishna sir miss you sir." "You are always in our hearts #SuperstarKrishna garu," raed one comment, while another user said, "We are soo sad about your grandfather that we lost him, in olden days he was our daring dynamic handsome-looking super hero." Watch the video here

In the old photograph, Sitara is seen wearing a white t-shirt and light blue pants while she leans towards actor Krishna. The veteran star, on the other hand, wore a yellow shirt and dark sunglasses and had his arm around Sitara. Both smiled as they posed for the camera.

Earlier in the day, Mahesh Babu's children, Gautham Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni, paid their last homage to their grandfather, the superstar Krishna. In the video clip that is making rounds on social media, both Sitara and Gautham can be seen walking up to the late actor's mortal remains and being instructed by their mother, former actress Namrata Shirodkar, to place flowers on their feet.

Superstar Krishna has acted in over 350 movies in a career spanning around five decades. He entered the Telugu film industry in 1965 with Adurthi Subba Rao's romantic drama Thene Manasulu. Besides being an outstanding actor, Krishna was also a film producer and director. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009.