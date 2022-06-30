Adivi Sesh's biographical action drama film on the life and martyrdom of late NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major, which had a successful theatrical run across the country, is now ready for the digital streaming platform.

The OTT giant Netflix has bought the streaming rights of Major, a Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial. The film will start streaming on July 3 on Netflix India. Major is available in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

The movie is a productional collaboration of Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment, A + S Movies, and Sony Pictures International Productions. Major was released across the world on June 3 and went on to secure raving reviews for the efforts of the cast, crew, and production team. The movie had pre-release screenings in select cosmopolitan cities which have been received well.

Advertisement Advertisement

Major stars Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekat, Revathi, Murali Sharma, and Anish Kuruvilla in supporting yet important roles.

The movie is about the life, ambition, goal, and sacrifice of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Major was shot in 120 days and was filmed in over 75 locations.

Major, which was released alongside Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, stood the competition and made a profit of Rs 66 Crore.

Adivi Sesh, who received praise for his portrayal of the character, has written the film's story and screenplay in association with director Sashi Kiran Tikka. Vamsi Patchipulusu cranked the camera for Major while Sricharan Pakala scored the gripping background score. The movie has a runtime of 149 minutes.