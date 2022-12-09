Manchu Lakshmi Says ‘I Want To Act With Mohanlal Atleast Once In A Year’!

Apart from being a film producer, Manchu Lakshmi is also entertaining the audience by acting in films. Along with movies, many shows are also hosted by her. Manchu Lakshmi's latest movie is Monster. Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal acted as hero in this movie. Manchu Lakshmi will be seen in a pivotal role in this movie. Director Vaisakh has made this film with a mystery thriller story. This movie is streaming on Disney Plus Hot Star.

Manchu Lakshmi spoke about this movie in a recent interview to a media portal. She said, "I played the role of Manju Durga in this movie. While acting in this film, I had a doubt whether the said character would be made as said or not. Because characters mentioned in the scripting stage will not be in the films at the end. Luckily none of scenes were removed from the film.

Also, I faced language difficulties while acting in Malayalam. Those dialogues are not like ours, very long dialogues are given. If I go to the sets very energetically, they say that your character should be dull. It took some time to understand the mood and language of this character. And Mohanlal is a legendary actor. He is not only an actor but also versatile. Many experiments were done on the film. Still he is doing challenging movies in his film career. I told him that I want to act in at least one film with you in a year.

In my view, love has no gender, region, caste or religion differences. There can be love between any two people. No one has the right to tell you to love a particular person. Similarly, I enjoy trolls and memes. I try to give them a clue to create something new. I will continue to present myself to the audience in TV programs rather than as an actress in films. Manchu Lakshmi said that she is currently acting in Gambler, Lechindi Mahila Lokam, Agni Nakshatra and other films.

Manchu Lakshmi is now 44 years old. She is the daughter of famous actor Mohan Babu. Although born in Chennai, she studied and settled in America. There too she was focusing on movies and web series. She made her debut in the Indian film industry in 2011 with a Telugu film. She made her debut in the Tamil film industry with Mani Ratnam's film Kadal in 2013. Before that, she acted in Hindi and English language films as well. Manchu Lakshmi is also working as a TV host.

In Tamil, she has acted in the film Kaatrin Mozhi in the year 2018 along with Jyothika. She will be seen in the film as a top official of the TV channel where Jyothika works. Her performance in that film was well received.

Manchu Lakshmi is always seen as a busy celebrity on social media. Shee regularly takes many photoshoots and posts photos. She continues to interact with her fans.