Gautham Karthik-Manjima Mohan Tie The Nuptial Knot Amid Close Family & Friends; Fans Send Wishes!

Actor Gautham Karthik and actress Manjima Mohan finally tied the knot amid a gathering of close friends and family in an intimate affair on November 28 in Chennai. The couple looked radiant in their wedding pictures sporting traditional clothes. The beaming new bride shared them with the world through her social media handles. Fans and Kollywood fraternity started pouring in best wishes and congratulations on their new beginnings through messages. Manjima wore a Cream white saree while Gautham opted to coordinate his outfit with that of Manjima in a silk Kurta and veshti of the same colour, for the traditional ceremony. Sans much jewelry, the unconventional bride looked lovely with the thali and a garland made of pink and white flowers.

For the pre-wedding shoot, the couple chose to wear simple clothes in Green shades. She opted for a dark green churidar and Gautham wore an olive colour kurta. The duo looked very happy and content in the pictures. Although a Malayalee, Manjima is brought up in Chennai, and Gautham's father Karthi is a renowned actor in Kollywood. In 2019, there were rumours about the duo's relationship which they never addressed.

Gautam and Manjima first met on the sets of Devarattam in the year 2019 and have become good friends. When Gautham proposed love to Manjima, she is said to have accepted the proposal only after two days. They have been in a relationship for the last three years before deciding to go public through their social media handles. Recently, on October 31, Manjima shared a set of pictures of the two on her Instagram handle and announced that the two are a pair.