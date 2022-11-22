Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Here's Everything About Marina Abraham's Remuneration For Her Participation!

Marina Abraham Sahni, who entered the 6th season of the Telugu TV's biggest reality show Bigg Boss 6 along with her husband Rohit, has been evicted from the show in the 11th week. The television actress has left the game show with a good fanbase and left a great impact with her simplicity, kindness, and soft nature.

Marina and Rohit were allegedly finalized a few days before the show's commencement under the couple's segment. They both share an endearing bond and it was visible throughout their journey. Marina largely spent her time inside the house in kitchen department and was like a mother/elder sister to the housemates.

She has never involved in any disputes nor was part of silly arguments. She maintained composure and was friendly with everybody. The viewers were impressed by her attitude. But given that these qualities don't give a contestant enough mileage inside the house, Marina had to be eliminated. As a couple, they were slightly inactive and featured barely on the screen in their initial days. However, the duo made it up after repeated warnings from the host to be active during tasks and games.