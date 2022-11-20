Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Marina Leaves The House After Playing Dog And The Bone Game With Husband Rohit!

In tonight's elimination episode of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu, host Nagarjuna made the contestants speak out their feelings about the rest of the housemates in the confession room. So far, the season has failed to catch up with a larger set of an audience other than the show format's ardent fans. The lack of popular faces, sloppy tasks, and games created disinterest among the viewers, contributing to the lowest TRP ratings.

As part of the weekend fun tasks, Nagarjuna made the contestants play all of our childhood games- Dog And The Bone. It was nostalgic for the housemates as well as the viewers. Before the final leg of elimination, the host ensures that the housemates are entertained.

The housemates were divided into two teams. Inaya, Raj, Marina, Faima, and Srihan were in one team and the rest of them are in the other team.

Adi Reddy lost to Raj in the game. Faima and Keerthi played in one set and Faima won. Revanth and Srihan played for the bone and Revanth got hold of it. Sri Satya lost to Inaya.