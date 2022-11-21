Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Marina Might Be Out Of The House But Earns Fanbase & Goodwill For Her Nature!
Marina Abraham Sahni is a Telugu TV personality and entered the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show along with her husband Rohit, as couple contestants. They played as one unit in the beginning and then represented themselves individually in games. Both of them are known to be friendly, cool, and composed.
Marina was like a sister figure inside the house to all the housemates and mostly spent her time in the kitchen. Due to the lack of qualities that make her stand out among the rest, Marina couldn't make it any longer in the house.
Marina was never involved in issues, allegations, heated arguments, and quarrels. She was either playing a game, sitting with Rohit, or doing kitchen chores. Earlier, there were also complaints against her for not being active during tasks and games. She and Rohit lazed around for the initial weeks and it took some good time for them inside the house to realize that.
Later, Marina upped her game and started taking tasks seriously. She tried to play well and become visible. She had maintained good ties with other housemates. However, her lack of competitiveness and to-herself attitude deprived her of continuing in the house.
However, Marina stole the show after elimination. When she arrived on the stage with host Nagarjuna, she spoke well and accepted the decision with grace and dignity. She was thankful and full of gratitude.
With her attitude, Marina won the hearts of viewers and they returned their affection in the form of tweets, messages, and memes on social media platforms.
