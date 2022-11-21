Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Marina Might Be Out Of The House But Earns Fanbase & Goodwill For Her Nature!

Marina Abraham Sahni is a Telugu TV personality and entered the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show along with her husband Rohit, as couple contestants. They played as one unit in the beginning and then represented themselves individually in games. Both of them are known to be friendly, cool, and composed.

Marina was like a sister figure inside the house to all the housemates and mostly spent her time in the kitchen. Due to the lack of qualities that make her stand out among the rest, Marina couldn't make it any longer in the house.