Masoodha Twitter Review: Here Are The Tweets About The Horror Thriller From Swadharm Entertainment!

Swadharm Entertainment, the banner that earlier made films- Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya with Naveen Polishetty and Malli Raava with Sumanth Akkineni, has come up with another horror thriller Masooda. The movie, written and directed by Sai Kiran in his debut released in the theatres on November 18 to a mixed response from critics and film buffs.

The film's trailer was intriguing and raised expectations of the film, after its release. The trailer begins with Neelam (Sangitha) saying "Future is what we do today." She lives with her teenage daughter in an apartment complex and befriends one of her neighbors Gopi.