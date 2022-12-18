Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Massraja Ravi Teja & 'Karthikeya' Nikhil Siddhartha To Grace The Grand Finale

Massmaharaj Ravi Teja, who is all set to hit the screens with latest action entertainer Dhamaka, is one of the chief guests at the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu grand finale. Ahead of his film's theatrical release on December 23, the actor took the opportunity to promote it on the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu grand finale event.

Contestant Revanth has bagged the winner's trophy of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu season, and Ravi Teja along with the show's host Nagarjuna presented the trophy to him. In addition, Nikhil Siddhartha, who rose to nation-wide recognition for his mythological thriller Karthikeya 2, was also on the show as one of the guests. His film 18 Pages is set to hit the screens this weekend.

For the finale of the season 5, megastar Chiranjeevi was invited as the guest. The grand finale was a huge success back then. The makers of the show have tried to rope in Nandamuri Balakrishna as the guest for this season initially but due to his other commitments, the Tollywood veteran couldn't turn up. Meanwhile, as the opportunity was right for Nikhil and Ravi Teja with their films releasing this week, the grand finale served as a great platform.

