Dhamaka Day 1 Box Office Collection: Massraja Ravi Teja's Action Entertainer Opens Big At The BO

Massraja Ravi Teja hit the screens with writer-director Trinadha Rao Nakkina as Dhamaka. This is the third film of the actor to release in the year 2022 after Khiladi and Ramarao On Duty. Ravi Teja had pinned hopes on this commercial entertainer which had great openings at the box office. However, the movie starring Sreeleela received a negative to divided response.

The movie charts the power game between two CEOs and their sons'. Ravi Teja, who plays the characters of Swami and Anand Chakravarty in the film. How Swamy and Anand finally save the company and achieve their goals is narrated through the tried and tested routine formula of songs, fights, and action scenes, laced with slapstick comedy.

On the opening day, Ravi Teja's Dhamaka made around Rs 6 Crore. The movie had an overall occupancy ratio of 40.37 percent.

The movie stars Sachin Khedekar, Rao Ramesh, Ali, Hyper Aadi, Sameer, Tanikella Bharani, Pavitra Lokesh, Jayaram, and Tulasi among others in crucial roles. The film's cinematography is handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni, and editing was done by Prawin Pudi. Dhamaka's background music and score was composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. Two songs- 'Jinthaak' and 'Dandakadiyal' stand out among the rest.

Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad, who secured a blockbuster hit with acto Nikhil Siddharth's Karthikeya 2, bankrolled the movie under their People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.