Dhamaka Twitter Review: Massraja Ravi Teja Is Back With Another Entertainer; Check Out The Tweets!

Ravi Teja is playing a dual role in the film. Sreeleela, who debuted with Pelli SandaD, is the female lead of the film. The filming was done in several parts of Hyderabad and also in Spain. The film's trailer which was released recently received a good response and raised expectations for the film. The movie's success is crucial for Ravi Teja.

According to the available information, Ravi Teja plays Swamy, a street-smart guy and a businessman named Anand Chakravarthy. When Anand Chakravarthy is targeted, Swamy gets entangled in the issue.

A few enthusiastic filmgoers who watched Dhamaka a bit earlier than the others have shared their opinion on the film on social media. A few such tweets are down below.

Dhamaka also includes Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Chirag Jani, Ali, Praveen, Hyper Aadi, Pavitra Lokesh, and Tulasi among others played crucial roles in the film.

The movie is a production venture of Abhishek Agarwal, and TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The film's cinematography is handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni and edited by Prawin Pudi. The film's background music and songs are composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.