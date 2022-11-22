Meet Cute is the upcoming Telugu antohology film written and directed by Deepthi Ganta. Deepthi is the sister of actor Nani and has a penchant for writing and direction. She made several short videos earlier, before venturing out as a mainstream director in the Tollywood.
Meet Cute Directed By Nani's Sister Deepthi Ganta Will Stream From November 25 on SonyLIV!
The movie is a collection of different short stories about human relationships that transcend through ages and genders. The movie is having a straight OTT release on SonyLIV. The film's trailer was also released recently, announcing the date of streaming as November 25.
There are a couple of stories woven together into this anthology delving into topics such as love, trust, faith, anger, hope, fear, and happiness.
Meet Cute stars Varsha Bollamma, Srividya, Ashwin Kumar, Akanksha Singh, Deekshit Shetty, Raj Chembolu, Ruhani Sharma, Sathyaraj, Alekhya Harika, Adah Sharma, Shiva Kandukuri, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, and Govind Padmasoory among others in prominent roles.
Coming to the film's crew, cinematography of Meet Cute was handled by Vasanth Kumar and Garry BH worked as the editor. Vijay Bulganin scored the film's background music. Avinash Kolla headed the Production Design. The movie was produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and presented by Nani under the Wall Poster Cinemas banner.
- Nani Earns Good Bucks With His Sister Deepthi's Directorial 'Meet Cute'; Rights Bagged By Sony LIV!
- Hit: The 2nd Case Teaser: Adivi Sesh Intrigues In This Yet Another Suspense Crime Thriller!
- Have You Seen The First Look Poster Of Keerthy Suresh From Nani-Starrer Dasara Yet?
- Here's The List Of Most Popular Top 10 Telugu Actors: Prabhas, Jr NTR, And Allu Arjun In Top Three!
- Dasara Release Date: Nani's Mass Action Drama Starring Keerthy Suresh Will Release On March 30, 2023
- Nani-Sai Pallavi's Shyam Singha Roy In Oscar Nominations Race With 3 Entries: Reports
- Dasara Movie Non-Theatrical Rights: Nani's Action Entertainer Makes Huge Money Before Its Release!
- Sr Bachchan, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Raghavendra Rao, Nag Ashwin & Others Spotted At Project K's New Office!
- Ante Sundariniki Day 10 Box Office Collection: Nani-Nazriya's Chemistry Fails To Pull Crowd To Theatres
- Ante Sundariniki Day 7 Box Office Collection: A Poor First Week For Nani-Nazriya's Romantic Family Drama!
- Ante Sundaraniki Day 4 Box Office Collection: Nani-Nazriya's Rom-Com Heads Towards Becoming A Flop!
- Ante Sundaraniki Day 3 Box Office Collection: Will Nani-Nazriya's Chemistry Work Wonders For This Comedy