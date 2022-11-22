Meet Cute Directed By Nani's Sister Deepthi Ganta Will Stream From November 25 on SonyLIV!

Meet Cute is the upcoming Telugu antohology film written and directed by Deepthi Ganta. Deepthi is the sister of actor Nani and has a penchant for writing and direction. She made several short videos earlier, before venturing out as a mainstream director in the Tollywood.

The movie is a collection of different short stories about human relationships that transcend through ages and genders. The movie is having a straight OTT release on SonyLIV. The film's trailer was also released recently, announcing the date of streaming as November 25.

There are a couple of stories woven together into this anthology delving into topics such as love, trust, faith, anger, hope, fear, and happiness.