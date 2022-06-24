Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is back in the city after a long holiday in the USA has finally decided to put behind the issues of his biggest disaster film Acharya with director Koratala Siva. The veteran is now gearing up to take part in the shooting of his next with director Bobby, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the producers of the movie, Mythri Movie Makers have revealed the release date of the film and a poster along with it. The team tweeted:

"Box Office veta ku Langaru tayaaru

#Mega154 Grand Worldwide Release on Sankranthi 2023

#Mega154ForSankranthi

Megastar@KChiruTweets @Shrutihaasan @dirBobby @ThisIsDSP" (sic).

Check out the tweet here

The movie stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi and rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is on board to score music for the same.

After the announcement, the social media pages and fans are trending #mega154. The movie, which might go on floors very soon, is aimed to hit the screens for Sankranthi 2023. The movie is touted as an action entertainer and the director exudes confidence in presenting Chiranjeevi in his stylish best.

Check out the director Bobby AKA KS Ravindra's earlier Tweet about #Mega154

Going by the posters, it can be understood that Chiranjeevi will be shown as a fisherman or a leader of their community. Further details are awaited, however.

Check out the other tweet of director Bobby about working with megastar Chiranjeevi

Meanwhile, it can be noted that director Bobby is coming together with actress Shruti Haasan for the third time for #mega154. The duo earlier worked for Raviteja starrer Krack and later signed for Bobby's movie with Nandamuri Balakrishna.